Death of former national cyclist… Cops likely to conclude investigation today

Latest update February 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police are confident that they can conclude their investigation into the death of former national pedal cyclist, Jude Bentley, today.
This was the assurance that a senior police official gave when Kaieteur News sought an update about the stage of the case.
“We hope to wrap up our investigation (today),” the official said. Investigators had to look at ‘several points’, including getting statements from eyewitnesses, he added.
Yesterday, police also sought further information from Bentley’s father.
Police have reportedly examined CCTV footage from the accident scene.
Traffic Chief Linden Isles had said that an investigating officer has to complete his work before the file is brought to him. A report would then be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The Traffic Chief has said that he wants to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted to avoid the file having to be sent “back and forth.”
This reassurance from the police is likely to bring some relief to Bentley’s relatives. They have complained about what they deemed to be foot-dragging on the part of the investigators.
Bentley was struck down and killed on February 8, 2020 while cycling on the Rupert Craig Highway, near the Russian Embassy.
Former Army Chief of Staff and Retired Rear Admiral, Gary Best, was driving the vehicle that struck Bentley.
Police said that Best was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the accident.
Reports indicate that driver and cyclist were both heading east when Best struck Bentley. He also struck a utility pole.
According to the police report, Best alleged that he was proceeding east along the southern lane of Clive Lloyd Drive when a cyclist suddenly appeared in front of him.
He reportedly told police that he applied brakes and the right side front of his vehicle struck the cyclist, who fell onto the roadway.
Best was detained, but later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s cardiac ward when he complained of feeling unwell.
He was discharged a day later and released on $100, 000 station bail.
Feb 20, 2020Despite their short history in the futsal format, the recently-formed Rio All Stars have an excellent opportunity to notch up their first tournament win when they face the seasoned Bent Street in the...
Feb 20, 2020
Feb 20, 2020
Feb 20, 2020
Feb 20, 2020
Feb 20, 2020
Depending on what happens this Thursday afternoon, this column here may be my last. There are times in life when you enter... more
When Exxon struck oil in 2015, it made this fact known to the government. The Coalition then in opposition knew about it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If candidates were to get a prize for making the best case for why they are best suited to be Secretary-General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]