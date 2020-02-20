Latest update February 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Death of former national cyclist… Cops likely to conclude investigation today

Feb 20, 2020

Police are confident that they can conclude their investigation into the death of former national pedal cyclist, Jude Bentley, today.

Jude Bentley

This was the assurance that a senior police official gave when Kaieteur News sought an update about the stage of the case.
“We hope to wrap up our investigation (today),” the official said. Investigators had to look at ‘several points’, including getting statements from eyewitnesses, he added.
Yesterday, police also sought further information from Bentley’s father.
Police have reportedly examined CCTV footage from the accident scene.
Traffic Chief Linden Isles had said that an investigating officer has to complete his work before the file is brought to him. A report would then be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The Traffic Chief has said that he wants to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted to avoid the file having to be sent “back and forth.”
This reassurance from the police is likely to bring some relief to Bentley’s relatives. They have complained about what they deemed to be foot-dragging on the part of the investigators.
Bentley was struck down and killed on February 8, 2020 while cycling on the Rupert Craig Highway, near the Russian Embassy.
Former Army Chief of Staff and Retired Rear Admiral, Gary Best, was driving the vehicle that struck Bentley.
Police said that Best was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the accident.
Reports indicate that driver and cyclist were both heading east when Best struck Bentley. He also struck a utility pole.
According to the police report, Best alleged that he was proceeding east along the southern lane of Clive Lloyd Drive when a cyclist suddenly appeared in front of him.
He reportedly told police that he applied brakes and the right side front of his vehicle struck the cyclist, who fell onto the roadway.
Best was detained, but later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s cardiac ward when he complained of feeling unwell.
He was discharged a day later and released on $100, 000 station bail.

