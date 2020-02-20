Deadly Nismes crash… Bus driver on four causing death by dangerous driving charges

A 34-year-old bus driver is scheduled to appear in court today on charges related to the deaths of four people from the November 30, 2019 crash at Nismes, West Bank Demerara.

An official said that Compton Bagot, of La Retraite, West Bank Demerara, was taken into custody yesterday and charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving,

Bagot was previously charged in December 2019 for breach of insurance, failing to render assistance, and failing to report an accident.

It is alleged that the 34-year-old was driving minibus BYY 2981 along the Nismes Public Road on November 30, when he crashed into Toyota Premio PTT 691, which had just emerged from a filling station.

Maria Bisnauth,12, of Lot 125 Sideline Dam, Sister’s Village WBD; Rawle Glen, a 52-year-old hire car driver of Canal Number One; Ayesha Sealy, 27, of Patentia Housing Scheme; and Zavira Jona, 22, of Patentia, WBD, were all killed.

Several other passengers were injured. Some remain hospitalised.

Police had said that Bagot turned up at La Grange Police Station some days after the accident. He was accompanied by an attorney.

Police had initially fingered 29-year-old Hensley Alleyne as the driver.

Bagot allegedly stated that he had switched places with Alleyne, who is said to be the owner of the bus.