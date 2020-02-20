3rd Annual Magnum Mash Cup Could Rio All Stars notch their first tournament?

Despite their short history in the futsal format, the recently-formed Rio All Stars have an excellent opportunity to notch up their first tournament win when they face the seasoned Bent Street in the final of the 3rd Annual Magnum Mash Cup on Saturday, at the National Gymnasium.

The Queenstown-based unit in spite of being littered with players of immense quality has so far been unable to secure a title in the format, but many feel that the talent that reside in the side is enough to take them over the line this time around.

Their talisman Jermin Junor has been leading from the front and as customary his performance will be key in setting up a possible victory for them.

His support will come from the likes of the skilful Job Caesar and Kelsey Benjamin, while Solomon Austin and Cecil Jackman are expected to add more firepower to the already star-studded side.

However, Bent Street, who are the inaugural champs are no pushovers are definitely will be asking no favours during the clash.

They have been impressively led by the cool and calm Daniel Wilson, while players such as Colin Nelson, who is a nightmare for opposing goalkeepers with his lethal missiles, Clive Nobrega, Sheldon Holder and national goalkeeper Akel Clarke, make them formidable opposition for any team.

It is billed as a showdown with epic proportions and a must see encounter for a local matchup for the fans.

To add fury to the fire, giant killers Kingston go up against Leopold Street in the third place playoff and while it is for the minor positions, bragging rights and respect could make it an enthralling duel.

Kingston are a team that show no fear for any opposition and the highly touted Sparta Boss could attest to this after being sent crashing out of the tournament by them.

Nigel Denny, Steffon Reynolds and Simon Emanuel are the key to their success.

On the other hand, Leopold Street will have in their lineup players the calibre of Omallo Williams, Okanie Fraser, Eon Alleyne, Darren Benjamin and Delwyn Fraser.

It shapes up to be an exciting showdown.

Up for grabs is $600,000 for the winners, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $400,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Among the sponsors are: Magnum, NSC, MVP Sports, Nigel Hinds Financial Services, Insurance Brokers, Beacon Cafe, Professional Key Shop.

