Latest update February 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$280M GPHC rehabilitated Staff quarters commissioned

Feb 20, 2020 News 0

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) yesterday commissioned its staff quarters at Waterloo and Quamina Streets.

showing the commissioning of the staff quarters

Kaieteur News understands that the staff quarters had been closed for a number of years but was recently rehabilitated as part of the Government initiative for the Health Sector.
The rehabilitation process of the building is said to have cost a whopping $280M GYD. The commissioning of the building was done by President David Granger.
Also speaking at the event were Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Georgetown Public Hospital, retired Brigadier George Lewis, and Honourable Minister of Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence.
The staff quarters will work as a housing facility for local and international doctors coming or living in Guyana.
The staff quarters are also in close proximity of the city hospital so as to ensure that doctors will be able to go to their patients in cases of emergency.
In a brief speech to the audience, President Granger stated that over the years, he has became very fond of the productive works that have been coming out of the health sector and he prays that such good practices will continue.
The President further stated that the Ministry of Public Health will continue to ensure that primary health care will remain the priority for universal health coverage.
He promised that more resources will be channeled to the health sector under his decade of development.
Ms. Volda Lawrence said, “Many doctors work ‘on call’ and it is always desirable if they can reside somewhere where they would be able to respond faster to their “calls”.
The staff quarters, just a short distance from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), will make it easier for the doctors to respond more quickly to emergencies.
The Ministry of Public Health and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation are commended for their collaboration on this project.
“It is testament to our Government’s commitment to ensuring universal access to public health coverage by ensuring that our doctors are comfortably housed.”

 

 

More in this category

Sports

3rd Annual Magnum Mash Cup Could Rio All Stars notch their first tournament?

3rd Annual Magnum Mash Cup Could Rio All Stars notch their first...

Feb 20, 2020

Despite their short history in the futsal format, the recently-formed Rio All Stars have an excellent opportunity to notch up their first tournament win when they face the seasoned Bent Street in the...
Read More
Zeelugt overcome Vergenoegen by seven runs on DL method

Zeelugt overcome Vergenoegen by seven runs on DL...

Feb 20, 2020

Young Guns SC Juniors triumph; rain ruins YGSC, CSC fixture

Young Guns SC Juniors triumph; rain ruins YGSC,...

Feb 20, 2020

Ryan Crawford Turf Club race meet rescheduled for Monday 24th February

Ryan Crawford Turf Club race meet rescheduled for...

Feb 20, 2020

FBF, NSC, AL Sport & Tour Promotions Schools Windball Cricket

FBF, NSC, AL Sport & Tour Promotions Schools...

Feb 20, 2020

Future Stars, Sparta Boss and Berbice All-Stars among President’s Cup Futsal winners

Future Stars, Sparta Boss and Berbice All-Stars...

Feb 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Standing up for Guyana

    When Exxon struck oil in 2015, it made this fact known to the government. The Coalition then in opposition knew about it... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019