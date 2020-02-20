$280M GPHC rehabilitated Staff quarters commissioned

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) yesterday commissioned its staff quarters at Waterloo and Quamina Streets.

Kaieteur News understands that the staff quarters had been closed for a number of years but was recently rehabilitated as part of the Government initiative for the Health Sector.

The rehabilitation process of the building is said to have cost a whopping $280M GYD. The commissioning of the building was done by President David Granger.

Also speaking at the event were Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Georgetown Public Hospital, retired Brigadier George Lewis, and Honourable Minister of Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence.

The staff quarters will work as a housing facility for local and international doctors coming or living in Guyana.

The staff quarters are also in close proximity of the city hospital so as to ensure that doctors will be able to go to their patients in cases of emergency.

In a brief speech to the audience, President Granger stated that over the years, he has became very fond of the productive w orks that have been coming out of the health sector and he prays that such good practices will continue.

The President further stated that the Ministry of Public Health will continue to ensure that primary health care will remain the priority for universal health coverage.

He promised that more resources will be channeled to the health sector under his decade of development.

Ms. Volda Lawrence said, “Many doctors work ‘on call’ and it is always desirable if they can reside somewhere where they would be able to respond faster to their “calls”.

The staff quarters, just a short distance from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), will make it easier for the doctors to respond more quickly to emergencies.

The Ministry of Public Health and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation are commended for their collaboration on this project.

“It is testament to our Government’s commitment to ensuring universal access to public health coverage by ensuring that our doctors are comfortably housed.”