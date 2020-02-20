Latest update February 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

2 homeless after house collapses in Campbellville

Feb 20, 2020

A 58-year-old resident of Campbellville is thanking God for her safety after the home, which she was living in for the past decade collapsed less than two hours after she left to attend clinic.

What was left of the house

The homeowner has been identified as Florence Barker of Lot 10 First Street, Campbellville, Georgetown. At the time of the incident, the woman was sharing her home with her 32-year-old son. Luckily, neither of the occupants was at home at the time of the incident.
The incident is said to have occurred yesterday around 13:40hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that after the two-storey wooden structure collapsed, there were reports circulating about the occupants of the home being trapped inside. As a result of such reports, the Fire Service was called in and a rescue mission was launched.
In an interview with this publication, Ms. Barker stated that she left her home to attend clinic when the incident occurred.
“I left to go clinic, but while on my way back, I decided to stop by my cousin to see how she was doing. While I deh by she [cousin], a woman come and tell me how me house just fall down. At first, I was worried but then I remember that my son was not at home.”
Divisional Fire Officer with responsibility for Operations, Gregory Wickham, stated that around 13:30hrs, they received a call about a house that collapsed in Campbellville, so the rescue team quickly went to the scene of the incident.
When this publication arrived at the scene of the incident, firefighters were busy removing debris with the aim of rescuing any injured person that might have been trapped under the rubble.

 

 

