10,226 discipline services ranks to vote across 82 polling stations tomorrow

Ranks of the Discipline Services will cast their ballots tomorrow, a week ahead of when the nation heads to general and region

al elections which are set for Monday, March 2.

Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, recently disclosed that 10,226 ranks from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Prison Services (GPS) are headed to the polls. The ranks are spread across the 10 administrative regions and will be voting at 82 polling stations.

According to Lowenfield, GECOM’s preparations for the voting of discipline services ranks are at a very advanced stage. In fact, he said that security arrangement to ensure that the ballot boxes are in place commences today. Ranks who for whatever reason are unable to vote tomorrow, will be given a second chance to exercise their right to vote on Elections Day, the CEO added. As it relates to preparation for general and regional elections, Lowenfield said that preparations are also in the advanced stage.

He said that GECOM is currently appointing polling day staff including Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers. Apart from this, he added that signage have already been put in place indicating the various polling stations. Amidst reports in other sections of the media that GECOM has minimised the amount of private residences being used as polling stations, Lowenfield did admit that this is true. He said that this course was taken after receiving advice from the Commission.

“We have been asking electors to go to the public places available for them to cast their ballots. In our assessment 500 electors for a polling station for a 12-hour period goes beyond a reasonable easy going day for electors. I don’t envisage as is being touted that there will be chaos; I don’t think so. There would have been chaos if some of the recommendations made by some political parties for the residences we (GECOM) should have gone to. There may have been chaos at those localities.”

Meanwhile, Lowenfield has assured the voters that security measures are already in place. As the law prescribes, he said that police ranks will be deployed to every polling station across the regions. He is urging all electors to visit GECOM’s website, enter their identification card numbers to be directed to their respective polling stations.