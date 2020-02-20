$1.2M bail for Sophia couple on arms, ammo and ganja

Almost three months after 54-year-old Godfrey Bacchus and his wife, 31-year-old Stacy Cort, were remanded to prison on ganja and gun related charges, Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva, who is representing the couple, yesterday renewed his bail application for his clients, yesterday. And bail was granted in a total sum of $1.2M.

Bacchus and Cort were arraigned before Magistrate Alicia George who granted bail when they appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Both defendants were granted $500,000, on the joint narcotic charge, while Bacchus was granted $100,000, each on the gun and ammunition charges that he is facing separately.

The couple has five children and they reside on the Guyana Power and Light Reserve, North Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

On their first court appearance, the couple denied the charge which stated that on November 25, 2019 at the Guyana Power and Light Reserve, North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, they had in their possession 34.75 kilograms of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Bacchus is separately facing other charges, which state that on November 25, 2019, at the Guyana Power and Light Reserve, North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, he had in his possession 66 rounds of ammunition, one AK-47 assault rifle and one pistol, while he was not a licensed firearm holder.

DaSilva had told the court that the marijuana was discovered by police officers in an ice-pitcher, which was taken to the defendants’ home without their knowledge and consent.

The lawyer added that the police found the arms and ammunition in an adjacent trench. He also told the court that a wanted bulletin that had been issued by the Guyana Police Force for another individual came about after his clients gave the police information about the person being the one who brought the items into their house.

The facts of the charges stated that on the day in question, police acting on information went to the couple’s home to conduct a search.

The prosecutor revealed to the court that the ranks, on approaching the residence, noticed Godfrey Bacchus disposing of a parcel in a nearby trench. The ranks subsequently retrieved the parcel, which they unwrapped and found that it contained the suspected arms and ammunition.

The court heard that when a further search was conducted, some of the suspected marijuana was discovered in the bedroom of the couple. This was reportedly found between some clothing belonging to Stacy Cort.

The facts presented by the prosecutor further stated that during a video interview conducted by the police, with the defendants, Godfrey Bacchus admitted that the arms and ammunition belonged to him, while his wife admitted ownership of the narcotics.