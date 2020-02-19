Vendor remanded for allegedly robbing footballer of $40, phone and hat

Rawledon Marshall, 26, of 28 Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was on Monday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a robbery with violence charge.

Unrepresented Marshall denied the allegation which alleged that on February 10, 2020, at Kitty, while in the company of others he robbed Masecimo Hartman of an Iphone valued $170,000, a hat valued $5000, and $40, cash.

The court heard that immediately before or after the said robbery the defendant used personal violence on Hartman who was present in court.

There were noticeable injuries on the right side of Hartman’s head.

Police prosecutor Stacy Gittens objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that the incident happened on the seawall, that the defendant has no clue about the seawall where he claims he works, and that the police are still trying to figure out where exactly the defendant lives since the police have two other addresses for the defendant.

Prosecutor Gittens then highlighted that none of the articles was recovered and that the virtual complainant positively identified the defendant during a confrontation.

According to the facts of the charge, Hartman was on his way home from football practice. While he was walking in the vicinity of Lowe Hotel, he was confronted by the defendant and others who demanded that he hand over the articles.

The court heard that the defendant then told Hartman to lie on the ground. After Hartman complied the defendant then started to kick Hartman to his head, rendering him unconscious. The men then made good their escape, Hartman was taken to seek medical attention and the matter was later reported.

After the facts were read, Marshall claimed that he was nowhere on the seawall that night when Hartman was robbed. “I was at my mother stall underneath the clock where she have a clothes stall,” Marshall said.

“Sunday night the seawall does have hundreds of people …I don’t party. I have three children to look after,” Marshall added.

After listening to the prosecutor and the defendant, Principal Magistrate Marcus remanded the defendant to prison until March 4, 2020.