Two shot, one dead after snatching woman’s bag

By Shikema Dey

Chaos broke out yesterday afternoon in William Street, Campbellville, after a convicted robber was shot dead while his accomplice is currently hospitalized under police guard nursing two gunshot wounds to his legs.

Dead is 22-year-old Randy Bowen, of lot 184 Duncan Street, Georgetown. His accomplice was identified as 20-year-old Shaquile Mentore of lot 191 D’Andrade Street, Newtown.

While details of the incident remain sketchy, it was stated that the duo snatched a woman’s bag two streets away and were attempting to escape.

But their plans were cut short when a businessman who is a licensed firearm holder witnessed the robbery and gave chase.

The businessman reportedly chased the men into William Street, Campbellville, and opened fire. One of the bullets fatally struck Bowen while Mentore was hit twice to his legs.

They both collapsed at the scene.

Video footage posted on social media showed the injured men lying in agony, screaming out for pain shortly before police arrived on the scene.

Bowen later succumbed to his injuries but Mentore lay on the roadway, begging to be taken for medical attention.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene of the crime, Bowen’s body was still lying in the yard while Mentor was being transported to the hospital.

Police quickly cordoned off the crime scene and with the aid of sniffer dogs, began their investigations to ascertain whether the men may have dropped any evidence while running through the yard.

The dead man’s body was identified at the scene by his father, Andrew Bowen.

Bowen disclosed to the media that his son was with him up to 3 o’clock that very afternoon. According to him, Randy asked him for some money and said he was going with some friends. That was the last conversation they had.

“He was with me in the market. He ask me for $1000 and I give him it and that was it. About an hour after, I get a phone call saying that my son get shoot by the police in William Street and I get a taxi and come here and see his body in the yard.”

The man explained that he is still in the dark about what really transpired.

According to the older Bowen, he is well aware that his son has had hiccups with the law but stated clearly that “you can make children but you can’t make their minds.”

“My son don’t work anywhere. He used to work at GWI and he get fired bout a year ago…About twice he was charged for the same stealing and so and he do about three months remand in prison.”

On multiple occasions, he stated, he spoke to his son about the bad company he kept and about his wayward habits but this cry fell on deaf ears.

“There’s not much you can do, if they don’t want to hear.”

The young man was no stranger to the law.

In March 2018, he appeared in court to answer to two counts of robbery with aggravation. Then again in July that same year, he appeared in court to answer to a charge of robbery under arms.

He was only recently released from prison.

The young man’s body was removed and taken to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy. Police investigations are ongoing.