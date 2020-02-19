Security guard hospitalised after being beaten by colleague

Latest update February 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
A security guard attached to a prominent security firm is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was severely beaten with a cutlass by his coworker. The incident occurred last Monday around 13:40hrs.
The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Sean Williams of Lot 24 Princes Street, Lodge while the suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Darrel King of Lot 5 ‘D’ Field Sophia. Both the suspect and the victim are known to each other.
The incident is said to have stemmed over money the suspect owed the victim but refused to pay up.
Due to the incident the victim sustained cuts and bruises to various parts of his body. Mr. Williams also had undergone internal and external stitches to a section of his head that was burst during the attack.
Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the incident, Williams asked the suspect to pay him his money that he owed him for the past two months. While asking for his money Williams then told the suspect that he will report the matter to the police station if King does not pay him by the end of February. This angered the suspect who went home for his cutlass and dealt the victim several lashes across his body.
As a result of the beating Williams was later transported to the city hospital in an unconscious state where he remains hospitalized.
The matter is being investigated. King has since surrendered to police officers.
