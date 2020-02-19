Romello Crawford rides away with inaugural Seven Seas Cycle road race in Berbice

Latest update February 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
Starts 2020 in fine fashion with two wins in two weeks
Top Berbice cyclist Romello Crawford has started the 2020 cycling season on a high note with two wins in two weeks so far for the year.
Crawford was in top form as he rode away with the Inaugural Seven Seas 40-mile Cycle Race which was held on Sunday and sponsored by
Massey.
The event, which was organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC), was for Berbice cyclists only. The event rode off from the junction of Main and Alexander Street; New Amsterdam proceeded to Taki Gas Station at Adventure Corentyne before turning back to finish at its point of origin.
Crawford won from a field of 17 in a time of two hours, 20 minutes. However, Crawford did not have it all his way as he was pushed to the finishing line by Balram Narine and Ajay Gopilall who finished second and third. Ralph Sewnarine finished fourth and Jason Sampson fifth.
The top finishers were in a leading group that broke away early with the lead changing hands constantly as the riders jostled for early dominance.
Mario Washington got the better of Jeremiah Joseph as the two continue their duel in the Juvenile Category. The race among the 12-14 cyclists was won by Richard Crandon with Aaron Rajnarine, Stephon Cumberbatch and Ravikant Mootoo occupying the other the sports. They rode from the Benjamin Sports
Store and Fitness Gym at Courtland Corentyne to the finishing line.
The 8 prime point prizes saw Crawford, Sampson and Gopilall taking two each with Narine and Sewnarine copping one apiece.
The winners and other outstanding riders were presented with their prizes by Massey Senior Berbice Branch Manager Wazim Ali and other staff members.
Ali also thanked the cyclists for participating and had special words of commendation for the winners. He also thanked the FACC for organising the event and expressed happiness that the two entities can now work together. He also hinted of the company’s intention of supporting cycling in the future.
The cyclists also showed respect for the late former national cyclist and businessman Jude Bentley who died recently in tragic circumstances. (Samuel Whyte)
