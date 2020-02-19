“Pretty Boy” charged for assaulting cop, resisting arrest

Thirty-two-year-old Edward Skeete, called “Pretty Boy”; a shop owner of 309 Independence Boulevard, on Monday appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after he was charged for assaulting a cop and resisting arrest.

Skeete pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The first charge alleged that on February 10, 2020 at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted Police Constable 23172 Morris, a peace officer who was acting in the execution of his duties.

The latter charge stated that on the same day and at the same location, he resisted arrest by Police Constable 23172 Morris, a peace officer who was acting in the execution of his duties to prevent lawful apprehension.

Attorney-at-law George Thomas is representing Skeete. Before making a bail application Thomas told the court that his client is a father of two and the sole breadwinner for his family.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant and bail was then granted bail in the sum of $20,000.

The matters were adjourned to March 4, 2020.

Back in 2018, Skeete and another man were freed of murder by Justice Navindra Singh who ruled that insufficient evidence was presented by the state for the killing of Ryan Clementson who was gunned down at Turning Point, Tucville, Georgetown, on July 24, 2015.