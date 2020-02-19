Premium Asphalt and T/R Construction Lower Corentyne 20/20 Tournament

Hicks and Lewis spearheaded Rose Hall Town Tigers to semifinals

Former national player Delbert Hicks at the age of 36, continues to dominate cricket in Berbice as he spearheaded his team, Rose Hall Tigers to an easy victory over Albion Open in the playoffs of the Berbice Cricket Board/Premium Asphalt and T/R Construction tournament. Rose Hall Town has now advanced to the semifinals of the tournament, which is been organised by nineteen teams in the Lower Corentyne area.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell and Albion CC are debarred from playing in the tournament. Batting first after winning the toss at the Area ‘H’ Ground, Rose Hall Town Tigers amassed 184 for 5 from their allotted 20 overs. Delbert Hicks scored a brisk 78 which included six boundaries and five sixes. Verapen Permaul supported with an unbeaten 43, while Mark Papannah and Khemraj Mahadeo chipped in with 18 and 13. Z. Zieker and P. Baldeo took two wickets for 25 and 32 respectively from 4 overs.

Albion Open CC in return were never allowed to score freely as the home team bowlers bowled a tight line. They only reached 133 for 7 when the 20 overs expired to lose by 51 runs. Andy Naidu 40, T. Jainarine 22, D. Rengasami 21 and P. Baldeo 16 were the principal scorers for the visitors. Therbhuwan Jagdeo took 2 for 19 from 4 overs, while left arm spinner Randolph Lewis took 3 for 25 from 4 overs.

Rose Hall Town Tigers would now play Ramnarine Memorial in the lone semifinal. The winner of the playoff between arch-rivals Fyrish and Chesney would advance to the finals.