Persaud half century hands McGill Super Stars mammoth win

Travis Persaud struck a fine half century to hand McGill Super Stars a 152-run victory over Windsor Forest CC when the West Demerara Cricket Association Beacon Café 50 overs competition continued on Sunday last.

Asked to bat at The Okoo Cricket Ground in Canal Number One, McGill Super Stars posted a challenging 247 all out in 39.5 overs. Persau

d struck nine fours and two sixes in a top score of 85, while Keshram Seyhodan and Daniel Basdeo made 39 each and Prahalad Singh 20. Avinash Ganesh bagged 5-36 while Kishan Tracy took 2-35.

Windsor Forest CC were bowled out for 95 in 25.3 overs. Ganesh made 47 with one four and five sixes, while Abdullah Wazidalli 24. Abdul Razack grabbed 3-6, Seyhodan 3-27 and Diquan Murray 2-21.

Independence A gained a walk over from Malvern.

WDCA Golden Republic T20

Cornelia Ida CC beat All Youths Cricket Club by 99 runs when the West Demerara Cricket Association President’s T20 continued on Sunday last.

Batting first at Meten-Meer-Zorg ground, Cornelia Ida managed 139-7 in 18 overs. Ajita Persaud made 28, Avishkar Ramgobin scored 27 not out and Arshad Ali 24; Abid Hanif claimed 2-17 and Zahir Azeez 2-23.

All Youths SC were bowled out for 40 in 14.2 overs in reply. Royale Melville made 10 as Akshaya Persaud captured 4-9; Harrinarine Bissondyal had 3-5 while Richie Looknauth took two wickets.

All Youths A beat Dynasty by one run at Canal Number Two. All Youths A batted first and managed 128-6 in 14.3 overs. Sanjay Persaud scored 40 and Jhadesh Persaud 24; Irshad Ali took 2-3. Dynasty responded with 127 all out in 13.5 overs. Marvin Cheong made 22 and Ali 18 as Aamir Imran captured 3-25 and Budhan Baksh 2-16.