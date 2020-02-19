People coming to vote first, and Mash after

Dem have less than two weeks before elections but things so cool that one wondering whether anybody campaigning. De truth is that everybody done talk out all that dem have to talk suh dem ain’t got nutten more to tell de people.

Anodda issue is that de Waterfalls paper decide that it gun only concentrate pun de main rallies. That is why when de main parties launch dem main rallies de Waterfalls paper carry de photos. Dem had more rallies but de Waterfalls paper ignore dem.

De thing is that at all dem rally is de same thing people talking. Who thief what; who deh wid who; and who want put dem hand pun de oil money.

At de start of de campaign some people use to talk about how young people ain’t getting jobs. Then dem start to talk about how jobs ain’t deh. But when dem boys point out all dem jobs that people advertising and still nobody ain’t tekking up de offer one set of people start singing anodda tune.

Dem boys seh some of dem can do like Donald Trump. He just using he powers to pardon people lef, right and centre. If you tek a position opposite to he own and you wukking wid him he gun fire you. If that happen in Guyana de country gun talk about racism and dictatorship.

Now people wondering whether all over de world and in places like Guyana people gun behave like Trump. That man sack he own party member because de man seh Trump should get impeach.

But people seeing nuff things happening. Dem seeing roads, schools and hospitals. Dem seeing pay increase.

But dem boys seeing odda things. Dem seeing a party wid two opposition leader and one wid two deputy.

This is a big election. It got people who jumping pun plane overseas and coming home just to vote. That is why dem boys seh is de mother of all elections. And Soulja Bai smart. He hold elections close to Mash.

Talk half and is Mash till elections