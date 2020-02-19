Nedd hoping for good performances from IGG Volleyball squad

Latest update February 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) will be participating in the 3rd Annual IGG U21 Male and Female tournament which is scheduled to serve off once again in French Guiana from February 25 – March 1, 2020.

Female Team Coach Errol Fingal (left) Levi Nedd (centre) and members of the female team.

Some of the male players.

Speaking with GVF President Levi Nedd, he stated that this year he is hoping the male team goes all out to regain that title, which in 2019 due to some bad officiating cost his team from winning.
Nedd informed that, “While on the female side, generally in Guyana, there is still a lot of work needs to be done, I can that say that when it comes to these overseas tournaments there is not much to select from.”
“But the team travelling I am looking forward to them to lift their game on that big stage,” the veteran coach and administrator opined.
The touring squad includes 10 Females, 12 males along with Chaperone and Asst Female Coach Odile Brooms, Coach Errol Fingal, while Nedd is in charge of the male group.

