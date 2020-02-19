Guyana Mixed Marital Arts Karate Association hosts first annual championship

Latest update February 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Guyana Mixed Marital Arts Karate Association held their first annual Marital Arts Championship last Sunday at the New Diamond/Grove
Primary School. All six Marital Arts Academies that fall under The Guyana Mixed Marital Arts Karate Association participated. These branches are located in Alberttown, Vreed-en-Hoop, La Parfait Harmony, Belle West, New Diamond/Grove Primary School and in Cummings Lodge.
Students of those various branches, who did excellent, will be selected to go on The Guyana Classics of Classic Marital Arts Tournament scheduled for April. From the Classics they will be selected to go in Brazil for an International tournament fixed for November.
They have already selected a team for the New Jersey tournament in May.
Anyone interested in learning this art, whether male or female, can contact the association on telephone numbers: 698-6727, 673-0823, 698-7456 and 681-1701.
