CU20 Qualifying – Group A Solid all-round display allowed Guyana the win – Coach Dover

In maintaining their unbeaten run thus far in Group A of the of 2020 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship Qualifying taking place at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium in Managua. Nicaragua, Guyana’s young ‘Golden Jaguars’ has notched their third

consecutive win at this level.

In 2018 the young Guyanese downed El Salvador 2-0 in Florida, USA, took care of Montserrat 6-0 on Saturday evening last in Nicaragua before recording their first ever win over St. Vincent & the Grenadines at this level in four encounters.

Under-20 Head Coach Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover summed up the team’s performance: “Our game against St. Vincent started at a fast pace with them in control of the first 25 minutes. During that period they created three chances that forced our goalkeeper into action where he made a couple of spectacular saves to keep a clean sheet. After the 25th minute, we came into our own and took control of the latter part of the half and scored during that period to take a 1 nil lead at halftime.

Osafa Simpson it was who broke the deadlock in the 35th minute against the team known as ‘Vincy Heat’ but even the heat that they brought to the park was absorbed by the ‘Golden Jaguars’ who in turn fired a heat of their own which the Vincentians could not handle.

Months of intense training which the GFF invested in and the commitment of the players is paying the dividends now. The Vincentians obviously came out all cylinders running in the second half as they sought the equaliser but the high fitness levels of the Guyanese and the cohesiveness of the unit was unbreakable.

Simpson netted his second of the match as well as Guyana’s second in the 47th minute while Omari Glasgow scored his second of the tournament in the 68th minute to seal the deal for Guyana.

Dover also summarised the second half play: “SVG started in position one, high pressing. They left lots of space behind and we exploited that space to score our second goal. They continued to high press in search of a goal to reduce the deficit; however, we defended resolutely to deny them space to create any scoring opportunities. In one of their offensive moves, they lost possession high up the field and we played off the counter attack to score our third goal.”

A few days off then it would be back to business for the Guyanese who will next play the US Virgin Islands on Friday night aiming to also keep a clean sheet and maximize their goals column as they sir second in the group behind host Nicaragua which defeated Montserrat 4-0 in the feature match on Monday night.

“It is time for the players to come back to earth to refocus on the mission ahead. USVI isn’t a walk in the park and no game is easy. We have to ensure no complacency steps in where the players and staff starts thinking the team is easy to beat and we have achieved already. We have to approach the game with a level of seriousness and confidence. We have to be disciplined and play hard like in the previous games to continue with the good results.”

Only the group winner will advance to the next stage of qualifying. The match of the group would no doubt be against Nicaragua on Sunday night.

Group A Point’s Table

Country G W D L GF GA +/- Pts

Nicaragua 2 2 0 0 12 0 12 6

Guyana 2 2 0 0 9 0 9 6

Saint Vincent 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

US Virgin Is. 1 0 0 1 0 8 -8 0

Montserrat 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0