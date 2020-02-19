Copa flight delayed after crew members fall sick

Latest update February 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
A Copa Airlines flight was delayed for about 12 hours yesterday after two crewmembers complained of pains.
According to airport officials, a pilot and a stewardess were the one affected.
The plane finally left around 3pm yesterday.
According to one passenger, the Copa flight to Panama was supposed to have left at 3am.
A number of persons had checked in since midnight.
Passengers said they were told two crewmembers had fallen ill, and did not want to fly.
Passengers said they were highly inconvenienced.
There were no statements, from Copa or otherwise on the delays.
Guyana, like the rest of the world, is in a state of alert following a deadly outbreak of CoronaVirus, in China.
Thousands are ill with several hundreds dead.
A number of countries have reported deaths and quarantines while Guyana has joined in restricting travel from China.
Feb 19, 2020The Guyana Mixed Marital Arts Karate Association held their first annual Marital Arts Championship last Sunday at the New Diamond/Grove Primary School. All six Marital Arts Academies that fall under...
Feb 19, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
The best of journalists and newspapers get it wrong sometimes. Very few have not made mistakes if there are such few. There... more
When Exxon struck oil in 2015, it made this fact known to the government. The Coalition then in opposition knew about it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If candidates were to get a prize for making the best case for why they are best suited to be Secretary-General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]