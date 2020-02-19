Latest update February 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Copa flight delayed after crew members fall sick

A Copa Airlines flight was delayed for about 12 hours yesterday after two crewmembers complained of pains.


A Copa flight was delayed for hours yesterday after two crewmembers fell ill. (Mike Charles photo)

According to airport officials, a pilot and a stewardess were the one affected.
The plane finally left around 3pm yesterday.
According to one passenger, the Copa flight to Panama was supposed to have left at 3am.
A number of persons had checked in since midnight.
Passengers said they were told two crewmembers had fallen ill, and did not want to fly.
Passengers said they were highly inconvenienced.
There were no statements, from Copa or otherwise on the delays.
Guyana, like the rest of the world, is in a state of alert following a deadly outbreak of CoronaVirus, in China.
Thousands are ill with several hundreds dead.
A number of countries have reported deaths and quarantines while Guyana has joined in restricting travel from China.

