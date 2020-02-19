$3000 bail for miner who allegedly stole floor mats, other items

A miner was on Monday released on $3000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, on a simple larceny charge.

The defendant, Paul McKenzie, 29, of Bartica appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when the charge was read to him and he pleaded not guilty.

The charge alleged that between February 8, 2020 and February 13, 2020 at Second Avenue Bartica he stole three floor mats, two teddy bears and a Levi shirt property of Ajay Birou.

While the facts of the charge was not disclose to the court, police prosecutor Matthews made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but highlighted that none of the articles that were stolen was ever recovered.

After listening to the prosecutor, Chief Magistrate McLennan granted the defendant bail and the matter was transferred to Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

McKenzie is expected to make his next court appearance on February 21, 2020.