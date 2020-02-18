Wife, who doused husband with hot oil, granted $500,000 bail, three-year bond

A 35-year-old woman appeared before the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Peter Hugh for an attempted murder charge committed on her husband at Garrison Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Sandy Thomas stood before the magistrate and listened to the charge read to her. She was not required to plead to the charge committed on her husband Devon Thomas, a Lecturer attached to the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

She was subsequently granted bail in the sum of $500,000 along with an order to not come within 100 feet of her husband for the next three years.

Thomas is set to return to court on February 20, 2020.

Devon Thomas, 38 of Garrison Road, NA, Berbice who is a lecturer at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute was admitted with serious burns about his body at the New Amsterdam Hospital after Sandy Thomas, his wife, splashed hot oil on him.

The incident stemmed from a series of arguments after the victim found out that Sandy was having an extra-marital affair with his best friend. Faced with the damning details of his wife’s infidelity, Devon Thomas decided that he no longer wanted her and asked her to move out of their matrimonial home. He also opted to file for a divorce but this angered the woman who retaliated by physically harming him.