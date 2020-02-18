Latest update February 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Trial of two accused in murder of Better Hope pensioner fixed for March 3

Feb 18, 2020

Together, Sherwin Clarke, 31 and Godfrey Gill, 26, have been jointly charged with the August 21, 2016 murder of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara

Godfrey Gill and Sherwin Clarke (hiding face)

businessman 76-year-old David Ramkissoon. Their trial has been scheduled to commence on March 03 before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a 12 person jury at the High Court in Demerara.

MURDERED: David Ramkissoon

According to reports, the body of Ramkissoon, 76, also known as ‘Short Man’, a father of five, was discovered in a pool of blood with his throat slit in the living room of his home by his son. It was reported that the man’s son had just returned home after spending a day at the creek with family, when he made the gruesome discovery. Police are alleging that Gill and Clarke murdered the businessman during a robbery.
According to reports, Clarke and Gill had a dispute over money stolen from Ramkissoon’s house, not being shared equally and squealed on each other. It is reported that they confessed to the killing a week after they were captured by the police.

 

