Trial of two accused in murder of Better Hope pensioner fixed for March 3

Together, Sherwin Clarke, 31 and Godfrey Gill, 26, have been jointly charged with the August 21, 2016 murder of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara
businessman 76-year-old David Ramkissoon. Their trial has been scheduled to commence on March 03 before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a 12 person jury at the High Court in Demerara.
According to reports, the body of Ramkissoon, 76, also known as ‘Short Man’, a father of five, was discovered in a pool of blood with his throat slit in the living room of his home by his son. It was reported that the man’s son had just returned home after spending a day at the creek with family, when he made the gruesome discovery. Police are alleging that Gill and Clarke murdered the businessman during a robbery.
According to reports, Clarke and Gill had a dispute over money stolen from Ramkissoon’s house, not being shared equally and squealed on each other. It is reported that they confessed to the killing a week after they were captured by the police.
