Police SC dominate senior division at Jubilee Relays

Police Progressive Youth Club chalked up 56 points to dominate the senior division (20 plus) when the Jubilee Relay Meet which was sponsored and organised by the Athletic Association of Guyana and the Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport was contested on Sunday at Leonora.

GDF placed second in this segment with 52 points, while the University of Guyana finished third on 33 points followed by Running Brave on 30 points.

Police finished with 54 points in the 15 and under division followed by Tutorial High School and Mercury Fast Laners, both tied for second with 30 points each, while DeChallengers finished just behind on 28 points.

Hopetown Flames finished with 48 points in the 19-and-under division, while Mercury Fast Laners placed second on 43 points, Police Progressive Youths was third on 40 points followed by Mackenzie High School on 33 points.

Running Brave quartet of Ruth Sanmoogan, Shoquane Daniels, Shequita Marcus and Alisha Fortune took gold in the 800M sprint medley, the 4X100M relay and the 4X200M relay. They clocked 1:48.77 in the 800m medley, while Cassie Tixie, Kenesha Halley, Alita Moore and Cassie Small of Police placed second in 1:49.68. Alisha Fortune anchored Running Brave in the 4x100m relay in a time of 48.80, while Police placed second in 49.64 seconds.

The Guyana Defence Force A team of Eureka Williams, Aniquah Powley, Nikita Joseph and Tonya Rawlins finished third in 49.67s.

Running Brave finished the 4X200M in 1:44.55, while GDF clocked 1:45.66 and Police Sports Club 1:45.71.

In the senior male division, Samuel Lynch, Royston Fordyce, Quacy Morian and Cleveland Thomas of Police won the Distance Medley (2400m) event in 5:39.48.

GDF took gold in the 4X100M and the 4X200M races.

Yannick Williams, Leslain Baird, Brian Roman and Akeem Stewart handed GDF gold in the 4X100M relay in 41.46s.

Police won the 19-and-under 4X400M in 3:55.87; Hopetown Flames A placed second in 3:58.00 and Mercury Fast Laners was third in 4:26.39.

In the senior 4X400M mixed relay, GDF won in 3:55.57, while Police placed second in 4:11.63 and UG third in 4:25.55.