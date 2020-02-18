Latest update February 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police SC dominate senior division at Jubilee Relays

Feb 18, 2020 Sports 0

Police Progressive Youth Club chalked up 56 points to dominate the senior division (20 plus) when the Jubilee Relay Meet which was sponsored and organised by the Athletic Association of Guyana and the Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport was contested on Sunday at Leonora.

GDF-The GDF 4X200M relay team.

GDF placed second in this segment with 52 points, while the University of Guyana finished third on 33 points followed by Running Brave on 30 points.
Police finished with 54 points in the 15 and under division followed by Tutorial High School and Mercury Fast Laners, both tied for second with 30 points each, while DeChallengers finished just behind on 28 points.
Hopetown Flames finished with 48 points in the 19-and-under division, while Mercury Fast Laners placed second on 43 points, Police Progressive Youths was third on 40 points followed by Mackenzie High School on 33 points.
Running Brave quartet of Ruth Sanmoogan, Shoquane Daniels, Shequita Marcus and Alisha Fortune took gold in the 800M sprint medley, the 4X100M relay and the 4X200M relay. They clocked 1:48.77 in the 800m medley, while Cassie Tixie, Kenesha Halley, Alita Moore and Cassie Small of Police placed second in 1:49.68. Alisha Fortune anchored Running Brave in the 4x100m relay in a time of 48.80, while Police placed second in 49.64 seconds.
The Guyana Defence Force A team of Eureka Williams, Aniquah Powley, Nikita Joseph and Tonya Rawlins finished third in 49.67s.
Running Brave finished the 4X200M in 1:44.55, while GDF clocked 1:45.66 and Police Sports Club 1:45.71.
In the senior male division, Samuel Lynch, Royston Fordyce, Quacy Morian and Cleveland Thomas of Police won the Distance Medley (2400m) event in 5:39.48.
GDF took gold in the 4X100M and the 4X200M races.
Yannick Williams, Leslain Baird, Brian Roman and Akeem Stewart handed GDF gold in the 4X100M relay in 41.46s.
Police won the 19-and-under 4X400M in 3:55.87; Hopetown Flames A placed second in 3:58.00 and Mercury Fast Laners was third in 4:26.39.
In the senior 4X400M mixed relay, GDF won in 3:55.57, while Police placed second in 4:11.63 and UG third in 4:25.55.

More in this category

Sports

CU20 Qualifying Guyana down SVG 3-0 on account of Simpson’s brace

CU20 Qualifying Guyana down SVG 3-0 on account of Simpson’s brace

Feb 18, 2020

Guyana’s Under-20 ‘Junior Jaguars’ recorded its second win in as many matches when they brushed aside Saint Vincent & the Grenadines 3-0 last evening at the Nicaragua National Football...
Read More
Regal Masters are GSCL Inc Republic Cup T20 champs

Regal Masters are GSCL Inc Republic Cup T20

Feb 18, 2020

Police SC dominate senior division at Jubilee Relays

Police SC dominate senior division at Jubilee...

Feb 18, 2020

GABBFF Mr. Linden Classic Omisi Williams lands inaugural title in four way battle

GABBFF Mr. Linden Classic Omisi Williams lands...

Feb 18, 2020

Lusignan overcome Enmore to take ECCC/Banks Beer 100-ball title

Lusignan overcome Enmore to take ECCC/Banks Beer...

Feb 18, 2020

Lawrence Rowe is first WI cricketer to endorse Over 50s cricket team

Lawrence Rowe is first WI cricketer to endorse...

Feb 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Standing up for Guyana

    When Exxon struck oil in 2015, it made this fact known to the government. The Coalition then in opposition knew about it... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019