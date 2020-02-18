Motorcyclist dead after Diamond accident – Pillion rider injured

Latest update February 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
One person is now dead and another injured following a motorcycle accident Sunday evening on the Diamond Access Road, East Bank Demerara.
The dead man has been identified as 26-year-old Calwin Nichols of 407 4th Street, Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara while the pillion rider, 28-year-old Latoya Kowes of 273 3rd Street Kaneville, Grove is currently hospitalised in a critical condition.
According to information received, Nichols and Kowes were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.
Kaieteur News understands that motorcycle CH 3342 being driven by Nichols was proceeding west along the southern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate while motorcar PNN 3622 driven by a 44-year-old resident of Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road.
It was said that while in the vicinity of the M&M Snackette, Nichols lost control of his motorbike resulting in it skidding across the roadway.
The driver of the car reportedly told police that when he observed from a short distance the dangerous action of the cyclist, he applied brakes resulting in the duo crashing into the right front wheel of the car.
As a result of the impact, both the cyclist and pillion rider received injuries.
They were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where the Nichols succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention. Kowes was said to still be hospitalised up to press time.
A post-mortem examination conducted yesterday morning revealed that the cyclist died from multiple injuries.
The driver of the car was subjected to a breathalyzer test and alcohol was not found in his system. He is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.
