Fire destroys Regent Street store

Feb 18, 2020 News 0

A fire of unknown origin completely gutted the Sachi General and Variety Store located on Regent Street in the capital city resulting in millions of dollars in losses.

The building engulfed in flames

According to reports received, the fire started around 2:30am yesterday.
No one was present in the three-storey building at the time.
Fire Chief Marlon Gentle disclosed to Kaieteur News that the Fire Service received the call about the fire at around 3:00am, which prompted firefighters to rush to the scene in an attempt to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby businesses.
Firefighters worked for hours to extinguish the blaze, and were still dousing pockets of fire in the building. When reporters visited the scene of the fire hours later, fire fighters were still present conducting their assessment.
Reports suggest that the fire started on the third floor of the building.
The owner of the building, Ms. Pereira [only name given] was present at the scene but she declined to comment.
However, the owner of the Sachi Store, Ta Fen, explained that he received a call about the fire at around 2:30am. He said that when he rushed to the scene, the entire building was up in flames.
The building housed the Sachi Store, a cell phone repair shop and a jewellery store.
Investigations are ongoing.

