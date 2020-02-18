Lusignan overcome Enmore to take ECCC/Banks Beer 100-ball title

Lusignan defeated Enmore by 64 runs to win the final of the East Coast Cricket Committee/Banks Beer 100-ball tournament which was contested on Sunday.

Played in front of a large and colourful crowd at the Enmore Community Centre ground, Lusignan managed 150-6, taking first strike. Robin Williams 44 while Gavin Boodwah scored 31; Satesh Jainarine took 2-16 and Chris Surat 2-26.

Enmore were bowled out for 86 in reply. Rudolph Singh made 17 and Surat 15; Chanderpaul Ramraj took 2-0; Vickram Doodnauth had 2-15 and Jagdesh Dowlatram 2-16.