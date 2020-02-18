Latest update February 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lusignan overcome Enmore to take ECCC/Banks Beer 100-ball title

Feb 18, 2020 Sports 0

Lusignan defeated Enmore by 64 runs to win the final of the East Coast Cricket Committee/Banks Beer 100-ball tournament which was contested on Sunday.

The victorious Lusignan team.

Played in front of a large and colourful crowd at the Enmore Community Centre ground, Lusignan managed 150-6, taking first strike. Robin Williams 44 while Gavin Boodwah scored 31; Satesh Jainarine took 2-16 and Chris Surat 2-26.
Enmore were bowled out for 86 in reply. Rudolph Singh made 17 and Surat 15; Chanderpaul Ramraj took 2-0; Vickram Doodnauth had 2-15 and Jagdesh Dowlatram 2-16.

 

More in this category

Sports

CU20 Qualifying Guyana down SVG 3-0 on account of Simpson’s brace

CU20 Qualifying Guyana down SVG 3-0 on account of Simpson’s brace

Feb 18, 2020

Guyana’s Under-20 ‘Junior Jaguars’ recorded its second win in as many matches when they brushed aside Saint Vincent & the Grenadines 3-0 last evening at the Nicaragua National Football...
Read More
Regal Masters are GSCL Inc Republic Cup T20 champs

Regal Masters are GSCL Inc Republic Cup T20

Feb 18, 2020

Police SC dominate senior division at Jubilee Relays

Police SC dominate senior division at Jubilee...

Feb 18, 2020

GABBFF Mr. Linden Classic Omisi Williams lands inaugural title in four way battle

GABBFF Mr. Linden Classic Omisi Williams lands...

Feb 18, 2020

Lusignan overcome Enmore to take ECCC/Banks Beer 100-ball title

Lusignan overcome Enmore to take ECCC/Banks Beer...

Feb 18, 2020

Lawrence Rowe is first WI cricketer to endorse Over 50s cricket team

Lawrence Rowe is first WI cricketer to endorse...

Feb 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Standing up for Guyana

    When Exxon struck oil in 2015, it made this fact known to the government. The Coalition then in opposition knew about it... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019