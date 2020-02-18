Jailer, jailed for smuggling ganja into prison

Nine months after being charged for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, 23-year-old Cleon Webster, a

Prison Officer of Golden Grove, West Coast Berbice was yesterday sentenced to serve three years imprisonment after Magistrate Rondell Weever found him guilty of the narcotic charge.

Webster who was unrepresented was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Weever.

Yesterday when the matter was called for ruling, Magistrate Weever noted that the prosecution proved every aspect of the matter and as such she found the defendant guilty of trying to smuggle the narcotics into the Camp Street jail, where he was station to execute his duties as a prison officer.

Webster had denied the charge which stated that on June 14, 2019, at Camp Street Prison, Georgetown, he had in his possession 120 grams of cannabis (ganja) for the purpose of trafficking.

On the defendant’s first court appearance in June 2019, the court learnt that the narcotics were found in the bag of the defendant.

According to the facts of the charge, upon entering the prison compound, everyone is subjected to a search, during the search that was being conducted on Webster, the said narcotics were discovered in his bag and it was taped up.

The officer who conducted the search then burst open the tape and showed the defendant the narcotics, which he then replied that it belonged to his sister. Webster was then arrested and charge.