India offering 9 scholarships to Guyanese

The High Commission of India has announced that it is open to applications from Guyanese for scholarships offered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Government of India for the academic session 2020-2021.

According to the Indian High Commission yesterday, Undergraduate, Post-Graduate and higher courses are being offered under the Commonwealth Scholarship Scheme.

“Nine scholarships are available under this programme, with return international airfare, tuition, stipend, contingent grant, house rent allowance/accommodation, thesis and dissertation expenses covered by the Government of India.”

However, the Commission said that the council does not offer admission in Medical/Paramedical (Nursing/Physiotherapy/Anesthesia etc) and fashion courses. The Commission said that guidelines can be viewed at http:/a2ascholarship.iccr.gov.in/assets/site/docs/applicant-guidelines before filling.

Applications are to be filled online at http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/home/register.

“A recent passport size photograph not more than 3.5×4.5cm (25kb) should be uploaded on the application form. Copies of all academic qualifications, certificates and mark sheets, including those relating to school leaving examination along with a certificate of physical fitness in the prescribed form, recommendations/character certificates from existing school and certified copy of bio-data page of applicant’s valid passport are to be uploaded also,” it was disclosed.

A printed and signed copy of the Application along with copies of all documents uploaded are to be submitted to High Commission of India not later than February 25, 2020.

For PhD courses the last date is August 21st, 2020.