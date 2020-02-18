Latest update February 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

India offering 9 scholarships to Guyanese

Feb 18, 2020 News 0

The High Commission of India has announced that it is open to applications from Guyanese for scholarships offered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Government of India for the academic session 2020-2021.

New Delhi, India

According to the Indian High Commission yesterday, Undergraduate, Post-Graduate and higher courses are being offered under the Commonwealth Scholarship Scheme.
“Nine scholarships are available under this programme, with return international airfare, tuition, stipend, contingent grant, house rent allowance/accommodation, thesis and dissertation expenses covered by the Government of India.”
However, the Commission said that the council does not offer admission in Medical/Paramedical (Nursing/Physiotherapy/Anesthesia etc) and fashion courses. The Commission said that guidelines can be viewed at http:/a2ascholarship.iccr.gov.in/assets/site/docs/applicant-guidelines before filling.
Applications are to be filled online at http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/home/register.
“A recent passport size photograph not more than 3.5×4.5cm (25kb) should be uploaded on the application form. Copies of all academic qualifications, certificates and mark sheets, including those relating to school leaving examination along with a certificate of physical fitness in the prescribed form, recommendations/character certificates from existing school and certified copy of bio-data page of applicant’s valid passport are to be uploaded also,” it was disclosed.
A printed and signed copy of the Application along with copies of all documents uploaded are to be submitted to High Commission of India not later than February 25, 2020.
For PhD courses the last date is August 21st, 2020.

More in this category

Sports

CU20 Qualifying Guyana down SVG 3-0 on account of Simpson’s brace

CU20 Qualifying Guyana down SVG 3-0 on account of Simpson’s brace

Feb 18, 2020

Guyana’s Under-20 ‘Junior Jaguars’ recorded its second win in as many matches when they brushed aside Saint Vincent & the Grenadines 3-0 last evening at the Nicaragua National Football...
Read More
Regal Masters are GSCL Inc Republic Cup T20 champs

Regal Masters are GSCL Inc Republic Cup T20

Feb 18, 2020

Police SC dominate senior division at Jubilee Relays

Police SC dominate senior division at Jubilee...

Feb 18, 2020

GABBFF Mr. Linden Classic Omisi Williams lands inaugural title in four way battle

GABBFF Mr. Linden Classic Omisi Williams lands...

Feb 18, 2020

Lusignan overcome Enmore to take ECCC/Banks Beer 100-ball title

Lusignan overcome Enmore to take ECCC/Banks Beer...

Feb 18, 2020

Lawrence Rowe is first WI cricketer to endorse Over 50s cricket team

Lawrence Rowe is first WI cricketer to endorse...

Feb 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Standing up for Guyana

    When Exxon struck oil in 2015, it made this fact known to the government. The Coalition then in opposition knew about it... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019