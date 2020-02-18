GuySuCo proposed 5% pay hike for workers

Latest update February 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) says it has taken note of the “insincere representations” in the press statement by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) last Friday which suggested that there was a one percent proposal for salary increase for staffers.
“The corporation’s Industrial Relations Unit had engaged the unions; the (Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union) GAWU and National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) regarding their respective proposals for wages, salaries and fringe benefits.
At no time did the parties discussed around a one percent increase.
“The fact is, on Friday February 7, 2020, the corporation made an offer of 5% increase in wages to the GAWU and its delegation, after which the union’s leadership informed the corporation’s team that it will proceed to consult with its membership and return to the corporation.”
GuySuCo said that it has been in discussions over wages and conditions with the unions-GAWU and NACCIE- since September of 2019.
“Those negotiations are continuing. The objectives of the negotiations are to arrive at positions that are fair to the workforce and also which can be sustained by the Industry. The sugar industry is going through a period of readjustment and modernisation in a period of challenging markets for our current products. The investments that are required to strengthen the industry’s competitiveness and diversify its production will require commitment and sacrifice by all its stakeholders,” a statement said.
