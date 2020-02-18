Govt.’s new asphalt plant has capacity to use tyres, plastic bags and bottles

Latest update February 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Eco 2000 Batch Mix Asphalt Plant which arrived in Guyana back in July last year is nearing completion.

The new asphalt plant at the Garden of Eden location

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson yesterday visited the construction site in Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara and was accompanied by his Permanent Secretary, Kenneth Jordan.
The team was led by Rawlston Adams, General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC).
It was noted that the mechanical installation of the plant is currently about 98% completed, while the electrical aspect is approximately 80% complete.
Works commenced on the installation of the plant on January 7, 2020.

GM Rawlston Adams explains the workings of the plant to Minister David Patterson yesterday

It is being set up by a team of 25 persons, inclusive of 23 local DHBC staff and two German technicians.
“Minister Patterson expressed satisfaction in the exceptional standard of work done to date as he anticipates the commissioning of the project within the stipulated timeframe,” a statement from his Ministry said.
The present asphalt plant only has the capacity to produce 30 tonnes of material per hour.
It does so with the use of bitumen, sand, stone and sifting.
When completed, the new asphalt plant will be able to produce 160 tonnes of material per hour. The state-of-the-art machinery will also be able to use plastic bags and bottles as well as used tyres to pave roads.
This new technology has been proven to be cheaper and more durable as well as time efficient. It will also mean that more roads can be built faster with the use of the new plant.
The plant arrived mid-last year and is said to cost almost half of a billion dollars.

 

 

