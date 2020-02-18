GABBFF Mr. Linden Classic Omisi Williams lands inaugural title in four way battle

By Franklin Wilson

The multi talented Omisi Williams was on Saturday night last crowned Mr. Linden Classic sponsored by Linden Businessman, Samuel Hardy when the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) introduced this competition with the aim of building the sport in the Bauxite Mining Town.

It was the undercard to the Federations Fitness Express Novices Championships and it was a hit. Williams, just off competing at the 6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge held at the National Park where he placed second, made the transition back to the sport he loves and cleaned up his opposition in style.

Having competed in Novices 2017, placing third in the U-21 and second in the Middleweight category, the Perry’s Fitness Gym athlete was not in a mood to settle for anything less than the top spot and he did so comfortably backed by a vociferous crowd.

From the time he (Williams) entered the stage he was a favourite and even Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Ch

esney (Upper Demerara Barbel Club) who had the crowd going earlier, when he won the Masters and 177 & Over categories on debut in the Novices championship, lost some support.

The battle was clearly between Williams, Chesney and Arlington Layne (NK’s Café), Wain Marshall, Chesney’s gym mate was the other competitor. Comparisons were requested between the top three named athletes as the judges wanted to leave no stones unturned in deciding the respective placing.

As it turned out, Williams won the title ahead of Layne with Chesney third and Marshall, fourth. The athletes were all rewarded with cash by sponsor Samuel Hardy who attended the show and assisted with the presentation of prizes.