First Exhibition for Transition Students opened

The Georgetown Department of Education held its first Exhibition for Transition students yesterday at the New Campbellville Secondary School under the theme: Shaping Creative Minds for Future Generation.

District Education Officer (Secondary), Mr. Sherwin Blackman, in his overview of the exhibition said that the event aims to showcase the work done by students in the transition class since they started in September 2019.

He said that the exhibition forms part of the activities for the observation of the country’s Republic Anniversary. He explained that the schools within the Georgetown District that conduct the Transition Class are the New Campbellville Secondary, Cummings Lodge Secondary, Houston Secondary, St. George’s High, Queenstown Secondary, Lodge Secondary and Tucville Secondary.

The exhibition is designed to expose students and teachers to what a child-friendly classroom is, containing the basic elements needed in any classroom along with teaching aids.

According to Mr. Blackman, the Transition programme has success stories whereby students have gone on to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and matriculated; meaning they would have passed five subjects or more.

He said that many of the students in the programme are slow learners and just need additional support to reach their potential and perform well. He said that the Ministry has been doing constant reviews of the programme so that it can be strengthened.

Delivering the feature address was Training Manager of the Bertram Collins College of the Public Service and former Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration), Ms. Donna Chapman.

She commended the department and the teachers for making a huge difference in the lives of the children with their enthusiasm and passion.

Ms. Chapman encouraged the teachers and the department to engage students that are now in the Secondary programme that passed through the transition class to see their performance to measure the impact of the programme.

Further, she advised that the Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) programme of the Ministry of Education be included in the classroom. She stressed the importance of young people learning life skills now.

She said that the teachers and students have an important role to play in the development of Guyana and said that the exhibition is an opportunity for the sharing of ideas.

Moreover, Ms. Chapman said that the theme chosen was appropriate since the exhibition is happening at an important time in Guyana’s history. She urged teachers and students to use the event as a reminder that education is that tool to propel development.

The Transition programme which began in 2010 is designed for students who wrote the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and did not attain the marks to enter a mainstream secondary school. Subjects taught in the transition class are mathematics, grammar, composition, comprehension, spelling, reading, vocabulary, phonics, social studies, art and craft, physical education and poetry.

After the one-year programme, based on performance, the students are placed in a grade seven class where they are taught mathematics, language, science, social studies, reading and two enrichment subjects.