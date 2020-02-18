CU20 Qualifying Guyana down SVG 3-0 on account of Simpson’s brace

Latest update February 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana’s Under-20 ‘Junior Jaguars’ recorded its second win in as many matches when they brushed aside Saint Vincent & the Grenadines 3-0 last evening at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium in Managua. Nicaragua.
Coming off their 6-0 win over Montserrat on Saturday night at the same venue, the young Guyanese marched to their third successive U-20 win in style with Osafa Simpson leading the way. He struck the back of the nets in the 35th and 47th minutes with the insurance goal coming off the boot of Omari Glasgow in the 68th minute. Glasgow had scored Guyana’s first goal on tour.
The Guyanese players which lost five of the 20-man team due to immigrations issues entering Nicaragua, will have a few days off as their next opponent would be the US Virgin Islands on Friday evenin. Their final match would be on Sunday against the host nation.
More details in tomorrow’s edition.
