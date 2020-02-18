Berbice police arrest ‘AK-47’ gang on way to robbery – guns, ammo, masks seized

Berbicians are feeling a bit more at ease after news broke that ranks from the Major Crimes Unit, together with Berbice police ranks, were successful in arresting members of a gang that were wreaking havoc in the ancient county recently.

Police sources have since confirmed that a well known businessman from Arch Road, Rose Hall Town who operates a liquor and grocery store, his son and several others were arrested. Reports are that police who had set up an operation to net the suspects, intercepted a car during a road block at the Number 51 Police Station. Based on intelligence received, the car with three occupants that were heading east was searched. During the search, police discovered several suspicious items inclusive of ski-masks, dark coloured clothing, ammunition and guns. They were immediately taken into custody and the car lodged.

A police source disclosed that during questioning, the businessman from Rose Hall was fingered as an accessory since he would reportedly sell the items his son and accomplices steal.

Information provided to this publication revealed that the men were on their way to Skeldon to commit another armed robbery. They have since allegedly confessed to being a part of the gang that has committed several robberies on the Corentyne and Canje. One major robbery that they have reportedly confessed to was one at the Chennick and Sons Supermarket where the proprietor was beaten before they stole a chest containing a large sum of cash.

The men also reportedly admitted to using AK-47 rifles to commit the crimes. It is unclear if that calibre of firearm was found.