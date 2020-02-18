Alleged child rapist captured while applying for police clearance

Twenty-six-year-old Esmond Junior Adams, a security guard of Wortmanville, Georgetown yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after he was caught and subsequently charged for engaging in sexual penetration with an underage girl.

According to information, Adams was arrested in December 2019 when he went to the Police Headquarters at Eve Leary for a police clearance.

An unrepresented Adams was not required to plea to the indictable offence, which alleged that between December 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 at 72 Princes and Adelaide Streets, Wortmanville, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with a 14-year-old girl.

The alleged rape matter was held in-camera.

According to information, after Adams allegedly committed the act, he took the victim to another location where she stayed for several days. However, the victim’s father found her and took her home and the matter was later reported and an investigation was launched.

The defendant was arrested in December at the Police Headquarters while he was in the process of applying for a police clearance.

After listening to the facts of the charge, Chief Magistrate McLennan granted the defendant bail in the sum of $150,000, and Adams is expected to make his next appearance on February 25, 2020.