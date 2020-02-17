Upper Corentyne Cricket Association continues to organise cricket at all levels

Presently the UCCA has organised an Inter Primary School Cricket competition for schools in the Upper Corentyne area which encompasses the Crabwood Creek to No. 43 Village areas.

The schools have been divided into three groups or clusters, which is in keeping with the Ministry of Education arrangements for schools in the area. The schools down to participate are Crabwood Creek, Skeldon and Corriverton Primaries in one group; No71, No 68, New Market (64) and No 59 Primaries in another group, while No 56, No 51 and No 48 Primaries are in the third group. The winner of each group will qualify to participate in the final on a date to be announced.

The competition is being sponsored by Davendra Ramgoolam of R and R Auto Rental Services of the Upper Corentyne.

The competition began with play in group one which was held at the Crabwood Creek Ground. Crabwood creek Primary drew the bye to the final. In their first round game Skeldon Primary bated first ad made 113-9 in their 10 overs. Corriverton in reply responded with 115-2 to win by 8 wickets. Johan Rawlings made 56.

In the final game Crabwood Creek Primary batted first and made 115-5 from their allotment of overs with T. Lakeram making 68 not out. In reply, Corriverton Primary made a gallant attempt, but fell short to end on 109-1 from their allotment of overs to lose by 6 runs. Rawlings was again among the runs with 48.

At the end of the competition the winning and runner up trophies compliments of R and R Auto Rental Services will go to the respective schools. The schools will also be presented with gift vouchers. These vouchers will go to the players to purchase stationary and school supplies of their choice from a popular the Store on the Upper Corentyne. The players will also receive exercise books, pencils, pens and reading material.

The competition is being coordinated by chairman of the UCCA Competitions committee, former national wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman.