T/20 stars join the Republic T/20 bash

International T/20 stars Rayad Emrit and Lendl Simmons are confirmed to be part of the Golden Republic T20 Bash set for February 21, 2020 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence an official release from the Guyana Cricket Board informed.
However, the experienced players will be on opposing sides in the feature clash of a doubleheader at Guyana’s international cricket venue.
Right arm medium fast bowler, Emrit is considered a limited overs specialist with his skill set earning him places in many franchise teams globally, while Simmons is an attacking top order batsman who was part of the West Indies T20 side that won the title in India in 2018.
Both players are no strangers to local fans having played a number of seasons for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League with tremendous success.
The Golden Republic T20 Bash will see two exciting matches for all cricket fans to enjoy as Guyana celebrates 50 years as a Republic nation on February 23.
In the first game at 2 PM national softball champions Regal All-Star will take on the up and coming Ariel Speed Boat All Stars followed by the feature event at 6 PM when Hetmyer Hurricanes take on Rutherford Renegades.
The event is organized by the Guyana Cricket Board in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Cohesion Department of Culture Youth and Sport.

New 2019