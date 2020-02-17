Nicholas Albert is GABBFF Mr. Novice 2020; Ashanti Conway is Miss Bikini winner

– Chesney (177+, Masters), Albert (Junior), Jeffrey (Physique), James (U143), Johnson (U154), Albert (U164) are category winners

By Franklin Wilson

The Bauxite Mining Town of Linden on Saturday evening last welcomed with opened arms, the return of competitive body building after a hiatus of many years. A pumped and hyped up audience at Lichas Hall kept in tuned and in touch with all the action from start to finish.

And, following the flexing of muscles in the various categories and the three-judge panel request for comparisons when it was not a clear cut case for them to decide, Nicholas Albert of Tower powered by Unity Gym emerged as Mr. Novice 2020 in a four way battle with gym mate Dellon Johnson, Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney of the Upper Demerara Barbel Club, who excelled on debut finishing third and Fenton James of 5% Fitness, bringing up the rear.

The Fitness Paradise’ duo of Ashanti Conway and Christina King placed first and second in the Miss Bikini contest with Linden’s own, Crystol Leander having to settle for the third place.

The overall contest pits the winners of the various categories excluding masters and juniors but in this case, the respective winners of the said two categories ended being in the reckoning as they went on to win other divisions.

As a matter of fact, it was the winner of the junior class who went on to win the Mr. Novice 2020 title, Nicholas Albert. He first took care of business in a two way tie against Antoine Norville of Buddy’s after which he went on to beat easily, Shaquille Coppin of Sharpies Fitness in another two way contest for the Under-164lbs title.

Dellon Johnson was tops in the Under-154lbs category; Chesney, more known for his accomplishments in the powerlifting arena, made an unbelievable debut on another segment of the weights sports, weightlifting , the other.

Chesney got underway what will forever be a memorable evening for him with victory in the Masters competition. He was not done for the night as he went on to triumph in the 177lbs & Over showdown which attracted three athletes, the most other than the Men’s Physique contest.

Chesney, by virtue of this win, qualified for the overall showdown.

Fenton James was the winner of the Under-143lbs competition. In the overall battle, #1 judge, veteran Frank Tucker requested a comparison between Chesney, Albert and Johnson. The Men’s Physique contest attracted five athletes with Jonathan Jeffrey emerging winner ahead of Harris, Lutchman, Ross and Alexander in that order.

Guest poser on the night was the 2019 winner, Darius Ramsammy, whilst recognition was given to reigning Mr. Guyana Marlon ‘Bolo’ Bennett and Linden’s own, Lindie Sharpe, a seven-time Mr. Guyana who is still in competition shape and is expected to compete at Seniors, this year.

The athletes were presented with supplement hampers compliments of main sponsor, Fitness Express. Other sponsors on board were Linden Businessman, Samuel Hardy, Tower powered by Unity Gym, Law 28 and Ansa McAl.

Following are the full results:

Category Place Name Gym

Masters 1st Colin Chesney Upper Demerara Barbel Club

2nd Ryan Panday Space

Junior 1st Nicholas Albert Tower powered by Unity

2nd Antoine Norville Buddy’s

Under-143lbs 1st Fenton James 5% Fitness

2nd Antoine Norville Buddy’s

Under-154lbs 1st Dellon Johnson Tower powered by Unity

2nd Andrew Bailey L & L Fitness

Under-164lbs 1st Nicholas Albert Tower powered by Unity

2nd Shaquille Coppin Sharpies Fitness

Men’s Physique 1st Jonathan Jeffrey Tower powered by Unity

2nd Darren Harris Tower powered by Unity

3rd Daniel Lutchman Space

4th Denroy Ross Tower powered by Unity

5th Joshua Alexander Camielle’s Academy

Miss Bikini 1st Ashanti Conway Fitness Paradise

2nd Christina King Fitness paradise

3rd Crystol Leander Perry’s Fitness

177lbs & Over 1st Colin Chesney Upper Demerara Barbel Club

2nd Nicholas Blair Tower powered by Unity

3rd Kwesie Anderson Space

Overall 1st Nicholas Albert Tower powered by Unity

2nd Dellon Johnson Tower powered by Unity

3rd Colin Chesney Upper Demerara Barbel Club

4th Fenton James 5% Fitness