Milo Secondary Schools football tournament George hat-trick hands Cummings Lodge comfortable win; Christianburg, Lodge victorious

Ronnel George blasted a hat-trick to lead Cummings Lodge Secondary to a 4-2 win over The Bishops’ High School (BHS), while Christianburg Wismar and Lodge Secondary registered victories when the Petra Organisation Milo Secondary Schools football tournament continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground.

George put Cummings Lodge ahead in the 5th minute and doubled the lead in the 20th. George then completed his hat-trick five minutes later as Cummings Lodge continued to dominate.

Lindley Bacchus extended the lead nine minutes later to hand his team a 4-0 lead at the break.

Bishops’ High showed purpose in the second half and Lindford Isles reduced their deficit when he slotted home in the 54th minute. Six minutes later Antone Merod scored BHS second and final goal.

Meanwhile, Christianburg Wismar of Linden beat Golden Grove 2-1. Jermain Marson handed Christianburg Wismar the lead when he found the back of the net in the 16th minute. Calvin Richmond drew Golden Grove level in the 46th minute before Randy Pickering slotted home in the 65th minute to give Christianburg Wismar a hard fought win.

In the other game of the tripleheader Lodge Secondary overcame Ann’s Grove 2-1. Shemroy Myers put Lodge Secondary ahead in the 4th minute before Mark Roberts found the equaliser in the 37th minute as the teams went to the break at 1-1.

After the resumption, Myers blasted home in the 53rd minute to give Lodge Secondary victory. The tournament continues next weekend.

(Zaheer Mohamed)