Khemraj Tageram and family provide more support for BCB “Special Projects Fund”

USA based Guyanese Khemraj Tageram and family has provided support for The Berbice Cricket Board “Special Projects Fund”. This is the second time that the Board has embarked on such initiative following the “Balls for Second Division Teams in Berbice Project” in 2018 which was also supported by the family. The family said that they are pleased to be part of this initiative and will continue to help cricket development in the Ancient County, whenever possible.

The first project was very successful raising $830,000 which was made possible through contributions from Brian Chunilall, Noreen Seubaran-Gaskin, Yasin Mohamed, Two Friends of BCB, Ryan and Ian Bhagwandin, Derick and Renick Beharry, Kalvin Somrah, Raj “Rebels” Mathura, Faizal Jaffarally, Bobby and Pamela Kewlachand, Mukesh Matai, Danny Somai, Yadram Bhoj, Sharmila Muneshwar, Javed Raffik, Nazim Hussain, Allan Mangru, Owen Humphrey, Sean Devers, Vijai Dass, Bhim George, Surendra Hiralall, Jack Beharry, Latcho Mohabir, Chetram Seopersaud and Jeffrey Samaroo.

Every cricket club in the county received cricket balls, while young and promising cricketers such as West Indies Under-15 pacer Isiah Thorne and National Under-19 opener Alex Algoo benefitted.

This edition has already raised $225,000 from Tyler and Mia, Kalvin Somrah, Renick Beharry, Raj Mathura, Ian Bhagwandin and Tageram and family. They all contributed towards the first project. Funds from this project will assist cricket clubs with balls, assist young promising cricketers and the BCB to acquire cricket pitch covers so that key matches, including semi finals and finals can be played without any rain interruption as the board strives to spread the game across the length and breadth of the ancient county.

In addition, the board will consider other requests as it sees it fit. Former Minister Leslie Ramsammy assisted the board with US$2,000 worth of cricket balls to supplement this project.

Anyone who wishes to contribute towards this project can make contact with Angela Haniff on 333-2375 and Hilbèrt Foster on 337-4443 or 337-4562.