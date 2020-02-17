GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Tournament 2020 concludes

Latest update February 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Men Doubles players Darrell Carpenay & Marlon Chung and Ladies Doubles Ayanna Watson & Christina Kumar were crowned the GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Champions on Saturday last at the National Gymnasium.
The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) is expressing thanks to the GUMDAC Establishment for making this tournament possible for the 7th year, Mr. Carlton Joao of Banks DIH for the light refreshments and SOL Petroleum for the consolation prizes.
Special Thanks also go to the Tournament Director Ms. Emelia Ramdhani and the GBA Executives for running off yet another successful event.
The over-all results are:
Men Doubles:
1st- Darrell Carpenay & Marlon Chung
2nd- Jonathan Mangra & Avinash Odit
3rd- Akili Haynes & Tyrese Jeffrey
4th- Easa Sanichara & Avian Rodrigues
Men Consolation:
1st- Matthew Beharry & Isaac Mallampati
2nd- Trisson Harte & Marius Wilson
Women Doubles:
1st- Ayanna Watson & Christina Kumar
2nd- Emelia Ramdhani & Anna Perreira
3rd- Alea Ruplal & Priyanka Shivnauth
4th- Jayde DaSilva & Mishka Beharry
Results Of Matches Played:
Men Doubles First Round:
Anthony Stephens & Johann Waldron defeated Matthew Beharry & Isaac Mallampati: 21-19,19-21,25-23.
Shekhar Mallampati & Vincent Raja defeated Marius Wilson & Trisson Harte: 21-10, 21-11.
Mens Doubles Quarter-Finals:
Akili Haynes & Tyrese Jeffrey defeated Sekhar & Vincent Raja: 21-2, 21-10.
Easa Sanichara & Avian Rodrigues defeated William Holder & Haymant Ramdhani: 21-6, 21-9.
Jonathan Mangra & Avinash Odit defeated Anthony Stephens & Johann Waldron: 21-13, 21-10.
Men Doubles Semi-Finals:
Darrell Carpenay & Marlon Chung defeated Akili Haynes & Tyrese Jeffrey: 21-20,14-21,24-22.
Jonathan Mangra & Avinash Odit defeated Easa Sanichara & Avian Rodrigues: 14-21,21-15,21-16.
Men Doubles Finals:
Darrell Carpenay & Marlon Chung defeated Jonathan Mangra & Avinash Odit: 19-21,21-9,21-19.
Men Doubles Third/Fourth Place:
Akili Haynes & Tyrese Jeffrey defeated Easa Sanichara & Avian Rodrigues: 21-19,22-20.
Women Doubles Semi Finals:
Ayanna Watson & Christina Kumar defeated Alea Ruplal & Priyanka Shivnauth: 21-10,21-3.
Emelia Ramdhani & Anna Perreira defeated Jayde DaSilva & Mishka Beharry: 21-11, 21-9.
Women Doubles Finals:
Ayanna Watson & Christina Kumar defeated Emelia Ramdhani & Anna Perreira: 14-21,21-11,21-11.
Women Doubles Third/Fourth Place:
Alea Ruplal & Priyanka Shivnauth defeated Jayde DaSilva & Mishka Beharry: 21-14,18-21,21-14.
Men Doubles Consolation First/Second:
Matthew Beharry & Isaac Mallampati defeated Marius Wilson & Trisson Harte: 21-8,2-7.
