GMR&SC NROC… Eight podium finishes for Mohamed

Recently re-elected head of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), Rameez Mohamed, stole the show yesterday during the first round of the National Race of Champions at the South Dakota Circuit after finishing on the podium an incredible eight-time inclusive of six wins and two second place finishes.

Mohamed, who debuted in Group four in front of the fair-sized turnout at the Timehri track, drove away with two wins in the battle of the ‘big engines’ en route to sweeping all three races in the torque packed Starlet Cup.

Motilall Deodass, 2019 Starlet Cup champion, led the first race of the class for almost five laps but the Motor Trend Service Center driver’s race was derailed after his championship winning car caught fire during his blistering run. Fortunately, Deodass, escaped without any injuries and in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, he posited that he will come back stronger next meet despite this hiccup.

Mohamed’s sixth win came in the group three.

Chet Singh was dominant as he swept group two. He outdid his challengers to emerge in charge of that group.

In the street bikes class, Shem Chattersingh upstaged reigning champion Dowayne Caesar who was very outspoken in the media days leading up to the race. Chattersingh wheeled away with two wins while Caesar picked up one.

In the Superstock, Kevin Persaud was on top with two wins, while Raveiro Tucker, who made a return to South Dakota after a short racing hiatus, won the other race.