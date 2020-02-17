Giftland Mall robbery suspects released on $20,000 bail each

With not enough evidence to institute charges, police have released the two brothers who were held for the recent robbery at the GTT booth inside the Giftland Mall.

An official said that the brothers, aged 21 and 18, were released on Saturday on $20,000 station bail each. They had already been in custody for 72 hours, and police did not approach the court to detain them further.

The setback occurred late last week Wednesday, when two of the victims were unable to verify that the siblings are the same individuals who had committed the robbery.

But investigators say they have CCTV footage of the incident, as well as footage of suspects prior to the crime.

“We know where they went. We know that they live in a certain area and committed a crime and returned to the area,” a source said.

“We tracked the vehicle used; we know where it left from.”

Both youths reside in the D’Urban Street, Wortmanville area. One was arrested last Tuesday while the other was detained the following day.

Police had also arrested their mother, but have since released her.

Ranks had reportedly found two .22 rounds in the family’s house.

They are still to locate a third man who fled the area following a shootout with police. He is said to be a suspect in a grenade-throwing incident at a city establishment.

An official said that police CCTV security cameras enabled investigators to track the suspects to D’Urban and Haley Streets, after they fled the scene of the robbery on a motorcycle.

When the ranks arrived on Tuesday at that location, the 21-year-old brother and another man were standing together.

On seeing them, the alleged accomplice, who had a firearm, fled the scene.

Then chaos erupted when the team of police gave chase, unleashing a hail of gunfire behind the fleeing man. He managed to escape.

On the day of the robbery, CCTV footage at the mall showed two unmasked youths walking into the booth.

One of the youths then pulled out a gun and ordered the cashier to hand over the day’s sales. The robbers then grabbed the cash and ran out of the mall.

No security personnel were around at the time.

In a statement, owner of the Giftland Mall, Roy Beepat alleged that the constant denial of his applications for gun licences played a big part in the security officers at the Mall not intervening to apprehend the suspects.

Beepat stated that this was the first robbery of this type since the Mall was opened four years ago.