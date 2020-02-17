GCA’s NBS 40-overs cricket… Watkins, Barrington & Shivrattan fires MSC to victory

In sultry conditions and a slow track and very rough outfield at Malteenoes on Saturday, half-centuries from Marcus Watkins and First-Class batsman Shemroy Barrington and 6-32 from Off-Spinner Tattesh Shivrattan led the home team to a 114-run win over GYO in the latest round of the GCA’s NBS 40-overs second division cricket tournament.

Watkins hammered 62 from 52 balls with four fours and a six, while Barrington’s pugnacious 52 lasted 26 balls and was decorated with eight boundaries, four of which were sixes.

Jeremiah Scott smashed 45 from 27 balls with five fours and a six and Nichosie Barker contributed 35 as MSC, aided by 36 Extras, made 248 from 34.4 overs.

Leg-spinner Divesh Ramjattan had 3-24 including three wickets in four balls of which the third one was a wide, while left-arm spinner Trevon France bowled a frugal eight-over spell which produced 2-21 and Joshua Ramsammy captured -3-34 from four overs.

When GYO chased, they were bowled out for 135 in 28.3 overs as France, batting at number nine top scored with 37 from 22 balls with six fours and a six.

But only Avinand Deonarine and Ramsammy who both scored 20, reached 20 as Shivattan picked up 6-32 from eight overs, while Marvin Permaul supported with 2-28.

GYO asked MSC to bat and Barrington began like a man possessed.

He took 26 off the first over bowled by pacer Demetri Cameron before clobbering Neiland Cadogan for 23 in the second over as it rained sixes, putting the buses parked on Thomas Road for the Children’s Mash parade at the National Park in danger of being damaged.

Barrington continued to set the ground ablaze with explosive shots and took 18 off Cameron’s next over as the 50 came up in the third over as the right-handed opener batted in T20 mode.

Judel McCallister (4) was the silent partner but with the introduction of France who bowled a maiden over to McCallister before knocking out his off stump in spectacular fashion at 56-1 in the fifth over.

Barrington brought up his 50 from 23 balls with four fours and four sixes before he was run out at 70-2 before Clarence Baird was also run out after he and Barker saw the 100 posted in ninth over.

Baird’s demise for seven at 102-3 brought Scott to the crease before Barker and Scott were both removed by Ramsammy, but Watkins who played several good shots saw Ramsammy and France strike twice as MSC slipped 201-7.

With the score on 246, Ramjattan struck thrice in four balls including Watkins’ as the last three wickets tumbled for two runs.

GYO lost wickets at regular intervals after Permaul removed Anan Bhagot (3) and trapped Berbician wicket-keeper batsman Jason Sinclair for a duck as both batsmen fell with the score on 12.

Deonarine and Ramsammy offered some fight to take the score to 48 before they lost four wickets for 20 runs to be on 68-6.

France was looking set before his team lost three wickets for two runs to slip to 95-9 as Shivattan spun webs around the batsmen before Dellon Dalrymple bowled France as GYO were all out for 135. (Sean Devers)