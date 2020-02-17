Former National Cyclist Jude Bentley laid to rest

Former national Cyclist Jude Bentley was laid to rest yesterday, just over a week after he was tragically struck down and killed.

Thousands of cyclists, including riders from the 592 Bikers Club and the hundreds of youths he inspired, flooded the streets to pay homage to the late sportsman.

There was not enough space to hold all the bikers.

Many were decked out in black and white but his fellow riders adorned white T-shirts with Bentley’s face printed at the front.

The funeral attracted a large crowd of spectators, many assembling at the World Vision Church on David Street, Kitty.

There, family members and well-wishers offered tributes to Bentley and remembered his service as a national cyclist, and as an overall sports enthusiast who strongly advocated for safety.

The procession ended at the Albouystown Crematorium.

Jude died on February 8, 2020 after he was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle, while cycling on the Rupert Craig Highway, near the Russian Embassy Turn.

Behind the wheel of the vehicle was Former Army Chief of Staff and Retired Rear Admiral, Gary Best.

Police said that Best was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the accident.

Reports indicate that Best and Bentley were heading east when Best struck the cyclist, taking down a utility pole located on a median at the same time.

According to the police report, Best alleged that he was proceeding east along the southern lane of Clive Lloyd Drive when a cyclist suddenly appeared in front of him.

He reportedly told police that he applied brakes and the right side front of his vehicle struck the cyclist, who fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries.

Eyewitnesses who were at the scene at the time of the accident said that Bentley’s body was dragged some feet away from impact before the vehicle came to a stop.

Best was detained but later transferred to the Georgetown Hospital’s cardiac Ward when he complained of feeling unwell.

He was discharged a day later and released on $100, 000 station bail.

The Traffic Department is reportedly still wrapping up their investigations before a file is completed and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).