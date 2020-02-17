Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County cricket… Ramnauth (94), Persaud (66) spurs B’ce to victory, Demerara beat E’bo

Berbice started their 2020 Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County 50-over cricket tournament with an emphatic 206-run win against the President’s X1 yesterday at Bourda, while Demerara hammered Essequibo by seven wickets at Lusignan.

At Bourda, Rampersaud hit 10 fours and two sixes from 98 balls and shared in a 179-run opening stand with Avishkar Persaud, who faced 108 balls in 66 with five fours.

Rashaad Gafur made 30 from 48 balls and Sanjay Algoo contributed 29 from 29 balls with three boundaries as Berbice made 286-4 from 50 overs. They were also aided by 55 runs.

President’s X1 were bowled out for 80 as only Afazul Kadir with 18, skipper Stephon Sankar (13) and Dave Mohabir who made 13 not out got into double figures.

Kumar Deopersaud (2-16), Shiv Harripersaud (2-21) and Matthew Pottaya (2-0) bowled Berbice to victory.

When the game commenced Captain Ramnauth, who looked a level above his peers, toyed with the bowlers as he scored at will and along with fellow left hander Persaud, who started shakily, ran the President’s X1 bowlers, who received little support from their fielders, into the ground.

On a flat track, a small crowd of mostly parents watched as the openers added 179 in a runs feast at the venue where West Indies won their first ever Test match in 1930.

Pacer Tariq Walters finally made the break-through in the 32nd over when he induced Ramnauth to hit an easy catch to square leg as the supremely confident batsman threw his wicket away when well set for the tournament’s first century.

Persaud’s confidence grew as his innings progressed before he was removed by Sohail Gangaram at 195-2.

Gafur and Algoo, the younger brother of national U-19 batsman Alex Algoo, shared in another useful partnership before Gafur was run out before Algoo fell to Antoine Ramphal. Kevin Kisten (11) was unbeaten at the end of a day with the bat for the lads from the ancient County.

When President’s X1 batted they lost Tulsiram Chitamani for a duck at 12-1 and Kadir at 22-2 as Harripersaud struck twice before Tulsiram Ramkarran was run out for no score two runs later.

When Sankar was removed by Pottaya at 53-6, nobody offered fight although the last pair of Mohabir, who faced 71 balls in his undefeated 13 and Walters who stuck around for 37 balls without scoring, orchestrated a frustrating 13-run last wicket partnership before Walters was stumped off of Algoo.

At Lusignan, Essequibo were bowled out for 56 with Nicolas Sheopersaud taking 3-11, Sachin Balgobin took 3-0 and Hemraj Harripersaud had 2-5.

Demerara reached 57-3 to win by seven wickets with Riyad Latiff making 25 and Sheopersaud getting 13. Bruce Vincent had 2-5.

The second round is set for tomorrow with President’s XI facing Essequibo at Everest and defending Champions Demerara battling Berbice at Lusignan in a replay of last year’s final. (Sean Devers)