CU20 Qualifying… McArthur hat-trick propels Guyana to 6-0 win over Montserrat; face SVG today

Guyana kicked off its quest for group honours with a solid 6-0 win over Montserrat, while Nicaragua took care of the US Virgin Islands 8-0 in their respective opening matches of 2020 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship Qualifying on Saturday night at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium in Managua, Nicaragua.

The focus will now be on Saint Vincent & the Grenadines who Guyana will face today in their second match, while Nicaragua will come up against Montserrat.

Despite the challenge of losing five (5) of its players due to challenges due to immigration policies, the young Guyanese put that behind them as they grounded out full points in their opening match.

Omari Glasgow opened the scoring in the 31st minute with the advantage being doubled five minutes later when Dorwin George added his name to the score sheet.

When the second half commenced, Captain Nicholas Mc Arthur, who was in command of the engine room (midfield), took the fight to their opponents as he blasted a hat-trick to further pile on the pressure. Mc Arthur was on target in the 49th, 78th and 84th minutes. Putting the icing on the cake was Ravon Bayley who netted in the 87th minute.

Head Coach Wayne Dover commented on the display of his charges: “The team played their first game and got a good and much needed win. The score line is good based on the fact is a group and a possibility it could come down to goal difference. The team played well but I think we could have done much better in our performance and goal scoring. We created 16 goal scoring opportunities, 9 in the first half and converted 2, and 7 in the second half and converted 4, for a total of 6 in the game.

The other games in the group will not get any easier, but we’ll continue to fight to get good results to help us to qualify as group winner.”

Dover also zoomed in on today’s match: “The game tomorrow (today) would be a difficult one from a physiological stand point where we only have 24 hours recovery and recuperation time. Forty-eight (48) hours is acceptable, but the ideal time is 72 hours needed for full recovery and recuperation. St. Vincent will be playing their first game in the tournament against us and they will be fresh.”

Meanwhile, hosts Nicaragua hammered the U.S. Virgin Islands 8-0. Nicaragua were keen to get off to a strong start and Ezequiel Ugalde laid the groundwork by tallying the opening goal in the 10th minute. Ugalde then added a second goal just seven minutes later in the 17th to make it 2-0.

Edry Centeno got his first in the 54th and then a second goal in the 64th. Edgard Castillo stretched the advantage to 5-0 in the 68th before Centeno completed his hat-trick in the 72nd.

The day’s scoring for the Pinoleros was then rounded out by a Justing Cano score in the 80th, followed by Castillo’s second of the night in the 90+2nd.