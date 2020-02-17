CT Scan in Bartica already delivering service

Latest update February 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Six persons are now certified CT Competency following a two-week training session in Bartica. The technologists four from New Amsterdam and two from Bartica are now qualified to operate a CT scanner
Deputy Regional Health Officer of Region Seven, Dr. Julian Clementson was one of the trainees and outlined to a visiting team from the Ministry of Public Health, how the machine will aid in effectively diagnosing conditions, allowing physicians to prescribe informed treatment.
Residents of Bartica are already benefitting from the service of the Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan that was recently installed at the Bartica Regional Hospital.
“Thus far we have been able to do CT Scan of the brain, chest, abdomen and hip,” Dr. Julian Clementson said.
In 2016 the Public Health Ministry decided to place two CT scanners donated by RAD-AID International at the Bartica and New Amsterdam Hospitals. RAD-AID volunteers have overseen the installation, supporting the Ministry as they roll out this service.
Dr. Gillian Battino, the Director of the Latin-America/Caribbean Section of RAD-AID International expressed satisfaction with the work done to get the machines operational.
“We have spent the last three to four years working together… trying to plan effectively, build the building, sort out electricity sources ensuring all the equipment is put together so that they can start,” she told DPI.
Dr. Battino also disclosed that a volunteer will conduct follow up training sessions and “we will continue to conduct training for another year to ensure everything is done well.”
The service is free and will soon be offered at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital in Berbice. (DPI)

