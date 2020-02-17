Cops cracking down on ‘private hire car’ drivers

Latest update February 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

It appears that the police are stepping up their scrutiny of individuals who operate as hire car drivers even though they are not licensed to do so.
Last week, five ‘private hire’ drivers appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after they were charged for operating their motor vehicle as hire cars, which is not permitted in the licence that was granted to them.
The drivers were charged with breach of insurance and using motor vehicle for other uses. Most of the drivers that pleaded guilty offered to give an explanation to the court.
The others that denied the allegations were placed on $20,000, bail.
According to the drivers that pleaded guilty, they only operate as hire car part time. They apologized for their action and fined $30,000 for both offences.
Hire car and taxi drivers are licensed to solicit passengers.
‘Private hire’ drivers are not allowed to pick up passengers from the side of the road.
These vehicle owners can modify their registration under certain circumstances, if they wish to operate as hire car drivers.

