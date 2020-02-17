Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament… Louis Da Silva wins Open Category, Lajuan Munroe wins Category A

The 2020 Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament concluded yesterday at the Georgetown Club with two of the youngest finalist ever in the history of the tournament contesting in the Open category. Twelve-year-old Louis Da Silva (10) defeated thirteen year old Mohryan Baksh (0) 15 – 1, 15 – 10.

The first game was over in a flash as Louis quickly won the five points to secure victory in the first game. Mohryan re-grouped and came out more focused in the second game winning the first four points to close to 4 – 10, but Louis won the next two points and at 14 – 7 match ball it seemed that it would only be a matter of time before it was all over. Mohryan won the next three points but the handicap was just too big and Louis secured victory on his fourth match ball 15 – 10 to clinch a memorable and historic victory.

Lucas Jonas (2) had a close match in the third place play off against Brian Edwards (9). Lucas won the first game 15 – 11 but Brian bounced back to win the second game 15 – 13. At 14 – 11 match ball in the third game Brian seemed to have staged a memorable comeback but Lucas found another gear and clawed his way back to 14 all before clinching the match by the slimmest of margins 15 – 14.

In the Category A final Lajuan Munroe (2) comfortably won the first game in his match up with Rayad Boyce (5) 15 – 8. However, the second game would be a thriller as both players battled back and forth and the game seesawed as firstly one player seized the initiative then it was the others turn to do the same. At 14 – 13 match ball Lajuan was almost there but Rayad won the next point to set up sudden death but Lajuan held his nerve to win the next point and the match 15 – 14.

In the Category A third place play off Grant Fernandes (10) played Dhiren Persaud (3). Grant easily won the first game 15 – 5 but Dhiren bounced back to win the second game by the slimmest of margins 15 – 14. The third game was close throughout but Dhiren played the important points better and secured victory with a 15 – 13 third game win.

Results of all the matches played today were as follows:

Open Category

Final

Louis Da Silva (10) beat Mohryan Baksh (0) 15 – 1, 15 – 10

Third place

Lucas Jonas (2) beat Brian Edwards (9) 15 – 11, 13 – 15, 15 – 14

Category A

Final

Lajuan Munroe (2) beat Rayad Boyce (5) 15 – 8, 15 – 14

Third Place

Dhiren Persaud (3) beat Grant Fernandes (10) 5 – 15, 15 – 14, 15 – 13

Open category plate

Final

Michael Alphonso (-10) defeated Medhi Ramdhani (6) 15 – 10, 15 – 9

Third place

Dane Pereira (9) beat Steven Persaud (9) 13- 15, 15 – 12, 15 – 4

Category A plate

Final

Shiloh Asregado (-5) beat Nathan Rahaman (5) 7 – 15, 15 – 14, 15 – 14

Third place

Dimetri Lowe (9) beat Brenno Da Silva (10) 13 – 15, 15 – 14, 15 – 10